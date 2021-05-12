Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ELDN stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74.

ELDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

