Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$14.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$16.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

EFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

Shares of TSE:EFN traded down C$1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.60. 2,169,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$7.91 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.27. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

