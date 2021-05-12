Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Raised to C$17.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark raised shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.00.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock traded down C$1.30 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.60. 2,169,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$7.91 and a 12-month high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

