Elite Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,567,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $15.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,517. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $579.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

