Elite Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,103 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for approximately 0.4% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Autodesk by 185.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.91.

Shares of ADSK traded down $8.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,501. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

