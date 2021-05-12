Elysian Hits Market Capitalization of $400,197.14 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $400,197.14 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00084734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00019340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $582.68 or 0.01068263 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00072450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00111866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00062018 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (ELY) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

