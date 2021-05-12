eMagin (EMAN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect eMagin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 27.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect eMagin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

eMagin stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. eMagin has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $195,822.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric Braddom sold 96,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $386,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,078 shares in the company, valued at $513,592.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,654,165 shares of company stock worth $6,596,062 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EMAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

