Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $5.90 to $7.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Embraer will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 380.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.