EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.51% of EMCOR Group worth $31,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,027. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.01. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $127.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

