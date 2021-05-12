Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 2,910 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,282.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,203.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.