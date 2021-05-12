Encore Capital Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Encore Capital Group in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of ECPG opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.20.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 483,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,427,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

