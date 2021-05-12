Endava (DAVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The company had revenue of $139.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect Endava to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.11.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

