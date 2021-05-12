Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 10.5%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 48,197 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,841,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

