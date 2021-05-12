Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $119.22 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $119.22 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00005762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00071172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.00342472 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00010146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00030760 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 40,842,659 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.