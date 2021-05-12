Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will announce sales of $669.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.20 million to $703.29 million. Energizer reported sales of $658.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

