Energy Focus (EFOI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Energy Focus to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

EFOI stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

