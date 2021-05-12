Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $214,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869,487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,309 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,073,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $6,195,000. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

