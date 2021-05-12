Energy Web Token Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00024432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $414.03 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.59 or 0.00577585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00247343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $703.41 or 0.01247807 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033628 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

