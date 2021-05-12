Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$7.83 and last traded at C$7.66, with a volume of 940770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.39.

Specifically, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,480,903.32.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.79%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.