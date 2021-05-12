EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.91

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.91 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 17.92 ($0.23). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 17.74 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,648,861 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENQ shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.25) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 19 ($0.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.91. The stock has a market cap of £300.84 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.81.

In other news, insider Jonathan Swinney sold 130,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £20,901.60 ($27,308.07).

EnQuest Company Profile (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

