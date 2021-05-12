Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells $40,308.00 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,326.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

Shares of EBTC stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 13,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,002. The firm has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 362,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after buying an additional 47,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 559,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 63,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 24,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

