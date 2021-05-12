Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells $42,588.00 in Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $42,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,924.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $47,412.44.

Shares of EBTC stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002. The firm has a market cap of $398.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBTC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 54,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

