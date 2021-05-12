Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $196.45 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for about $109.58 or 0.00220522 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $196.45 million and $7.69 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00086284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $584.63 or 0.01176510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00114327 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00061038 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.