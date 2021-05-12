EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $87.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EOG. Johnson Rice restated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $83.45. 97,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,695. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

