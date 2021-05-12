EPIQ Capital Group LLC Buys 148,717 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares during the period. Cortexyme accounts for about 14.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 12.37% of Cortexyme worth $131,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cortexyme in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cortexyme by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 1,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,632. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cortexyme news, Director David Lamond purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,763.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.