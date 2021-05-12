EPIQ Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.37. 323,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

