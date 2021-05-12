EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $382.79 Million Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the quarter. Applied Molecular Transport makes up 42.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 24.67% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $382,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 5,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,081. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $410,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

