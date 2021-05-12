EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $45.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $45,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after acquiring an additional 497,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,260,000.

IWB stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,782. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $238.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.55 and its 200-day moving average is $215.97.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

