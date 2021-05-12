EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 5,660 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,242 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 658.6% during the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 378,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 328,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 371,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 197,184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. 116,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,461. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.29.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

