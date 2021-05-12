EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 6,156 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. David Loasby lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. David Loasby now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,310,000 after buying an additional 100,762 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 204,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.11. 142,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,357,410. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $219.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

