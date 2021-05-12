Equal (EQL) Trading Down 37.4% Over Last 7 Days

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Equal has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $2.99 million and $135,884.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00087036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $591.21 or 0.01188538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00068214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00114632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.32 or 0.10128719 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

