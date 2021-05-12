Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Equifax worth $69,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $238.60 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.