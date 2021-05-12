Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.24.

Shares of MLM opened at $377.14 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $383.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,786,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,271,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,528,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,908,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,135 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,608,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,279,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150,641 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

