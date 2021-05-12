Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Timbercreek Financial Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Timbercreek Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Timbercreek Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$23.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.65.

TSE:TF opened at C$9.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$783.52 million and a P/E ratio of 19.56. The company has a current ratio of 84.00, a quick ratio of 84.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.71. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.45%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

