Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.25.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

