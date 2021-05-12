Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trane Technologies plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.75 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.73 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.27 and its 200 day moving average is $153.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.