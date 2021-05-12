Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.28). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $237.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.94. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

