Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 12th (BTB.UN, CELH, CLBS, CLSD, CMLS, CMRX, CNDT, CNTY, CPCAY, CRON)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, May 12th:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.35. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target increased by Eight Capital to C$11.00. Eight Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$17.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial to C$31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its price target lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$4.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$147.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

