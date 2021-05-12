Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut Sells 20,863 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equity Residential stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.98. 2,618,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,505. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

