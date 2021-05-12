Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

