Era Swap (ES) Market Cap Achieves $144,856.15

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $144,856.15 and $178,228.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Era Swap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00085212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00019110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.22 or 0.00937289 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00109675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00062651 BTC.

Era Swap Profile

Era Swap is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 coins and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Era Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Era Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.