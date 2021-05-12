Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.23

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 3013 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERRPF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

About Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF)

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.