ESBC Achieves Market Capitalization of $654,421.97 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $654,421.97 and $63,758.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,779,820 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500,486 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.