Esken (LON:ESKN) Trading Down 6%

Esken Limited (LON:ESKN) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47). Approximately 1,407,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,277,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.55 ($0.50).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Esken in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Esken alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Esken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.