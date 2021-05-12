Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $322,162.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.73 or 0.07598750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.82 or 0.00182319 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 223,820,847 coins and its circulating supply is 181,791,434 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

