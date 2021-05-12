Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $92.95

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $10.81 billion and $11.28 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $92.95 or 0.00182587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.17 or 0.07769225 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

