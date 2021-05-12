Ethereum Gold Trading Up 243.7% Over Last Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 243.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $872.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00067884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.00922899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00063165 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

