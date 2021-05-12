Ethereum Meta Trading Up 14.4% This Week (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 646.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $15.31 million and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

