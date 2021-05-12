Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $675,485.87 and $6,730.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $6.75 or 0.00013387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.