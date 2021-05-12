ETNA Network Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 69.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001645 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 161.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETNA Network has a total market capitalization of $10.78 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.36 or 0.00555449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.72 or 0.00250148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $641.52 or 0.01182397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00033995 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

